McLean resident aims to provide hope to dyslexic students, their parents

Michael Balzano’s life has been a classic American rags-to-riches tale – even though he’s had to battle dyslexia every step of the way.
His recently published book, “Dyslexic: My Journey,” covers that often misdiagnosed reading disability and the problems it causes, but also has a broader mission.
Balzano, 85, whose apprenticeship at an optical firm as a young man turned his life around, wants to see a resurgence of vocational training in the U.S.
“An apprenticeship program is a stepping stone to responsibility,” he said. “It’s a different kind of Marine Corps boot camp. You learn to shut up, measure twice and cut once. You develop internal discipline and character.”
The McLean author’s early chapters detail his gritty yet wholesome upbringing in an Italian-American neighborhood in New Haven, Conn. His writing brings that world alive, with vivid descriptions of the sights, smells and sounds of local shops and industrial areas.
Balzano’s undiagnosed dyslexia caused him to have problems in school. He had amazing auditory recall of his teachers’ lessons and an active mind that was interested in all manner of things, especially ancient history. But because he had trouble reading, and hence solving math problems and passing multiple-choice tests, the author began to act out and disrupt classes with his clowning around.
Some of the schools he attended held him back in some grades; others expelled him. “Crazy Mikey,” as family and friends nicknamed him, began hanging out with a bad crowd and misbehaving.
Balzano dropped out of high school at age 16 and was fired or abruptly quit from an astounding number of jobs, many of which were of a harrowing, Dickensian, industrial nature. He even got booted from the National Guard, but fortunately avoided a career-destroying dishonorable discharge.
The author finally found his stride by doing an apprenticeship at an optical company, where he learned to perform menial tasks without complaint, progressively master more skills and learn from criticism instead of rebelling against it.
Balzano subsequently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut with a history degree and completed a doctoral program in political theory at Georgetown University, where he was allowed to forgo earning a master’s degree first.
President Richard Nixon appointed Balzano director of an agency covering all federal volunteer programs, including the Peace Corps, where Balzano also stressed vocational training.
Balzano has advised many corporate CEOs and top military brass in his career, as well as six U.S. presidents. He especially recalls being impressed by Nixon’s preparatory diligence, Ronald Reagan’s toughness in the face of communism and Bill Clinton’s intelligence.
Balzano now is executive director of the National Industrial Base Workforce Coalition.
Balzano stresses throughout the book that dyslexia cannot be cured – he read at the fourth-grade level at age 21 and still misdials eight out of every 10 telephone numbers – but can be offset using alternative learning methods.
The author’s descriptions of how he surmounted his disability are instructive and show why he subsequently rose so quickly in the business and public sectors.
The author disagrees with the U.S. public-education system’s tendency over the last several decades to neglect skilled trades and focus largely on preparing students for college.
But college is not for every student, at least not early in life, and those who lack sufficient direction and drive often graduate with degrees in intellectually mushy majors that offer few job prospects – and saddle them with hobbling student loans, he wrote.
“You don’t need a college degree to capture the American dream,” he said.
The United States, which long ago began outsourcing its industrial base to foreign countries, would benefit greatly by reviving vocational training and apprenticeships and encouraging lifelong learning, Balzano said.
“I have long thought that college diplomas and certificates in the trades should have expiration dates on them,” he wrote, adding that people who undergo apprenticeships and become certified in various trades develop pride and confidence and often earn more than college graduates.
Balzano also favors allowing skilled tradespeople to impart their knowledge in public schools – a notion that has been resisted fiercely by teachers’ unions, he said.
Another of Balzano’s objectives is to provide hope to parents of dyslexic children and guidance for teachers and counselors who deal with those youths. The book’s appendices describe symptoms of dyslexia and list books, Websites and other resources to help the afflicted and those working with them.
“Teachers could very easily misread antisocial behavior as kids being stupid,” he said. “They write kids off. They recognize a problem, but can’t treat it.”
