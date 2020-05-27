The Rotary Club of McLean Foundation this spring donated $2,500 in Safeway gift cards to Timber Lane Elementary School, where the cards will be used to support students who lack sufficient access to food.
The Rotary Club, whose president is former McLean High School principal Deborah Jackson, had been supporting a literacy and reading program at the school, but those efforts got canceled after Fairfax County Public Schools, at the direction of Gov. Northam, in March canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year because of COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the closure, club leaders found there was a more acute problem: Families enrolled in the school district’s 141 elementary schools, and either experience food insecurity or rely on free or reduced-price meals, lacked access to that consistent food source at the schools.
While Fairfax County schools’ “food-insecurity” rate is lower than the national average, the school system has about 58,000 food-insecure residents, the most in Virginia.
Families earning less than 130 percent of the poverty level may receive free meals; those making between 130 and 185 percent of the poverty level qualify for reduced-price meals. During the pandemic, the number of local families facing food insecurity has expanded significantly, club leaders said.
The School Board sets prices for full-cost breakfasts and lunches served at county schools; the cost of reduced-price meals is established by federal-government poverty guidelines.
Timber Lane Elementary, located at 2737 West St. in the McLean/Falls Church area, has a 60-percent rate of students qualifying for free or reduced-prices lunches. That rate is nearly double the 31-percent average for Fairfax County schools.
The goal of the club’s grocery-store gift cards is to improve the lives of children and family members who have been affected adversely by the pandemic, club leaders said. Timber Lane officials will identify food-insecure families within its school community, provide them with the gift cards and ensure the club gets a receipt that the families have gotten the cards.
“The absence of sustainability measures during this time implies a social and moral responsibility on the part of the entire community to do their part to protect the health and well-being of our families, especially our children,” club officials said.
