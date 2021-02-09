McLean Scout leads effort to provide blankets to those in need

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For an Eagle Scout project, Eli Witkiewicz enlisted fellow members of Troop 1130 in McLean and their family members to make fleece blankets for Project Linus, a non-profit organization that provides handmade blankets to children in need.
Materials for blankest were distributed to troop members’ houses; Witkiewicz held a Zoom meeting where he taught how blankets are made.
In the end, 88 blankets were made by troop members and their households. In addition, Witkiewicz’s extended family came through with 105 quilts, including one cousin and aunt who made 50.
Witkiewicz described it as a perfect project for people spending much of their time at home.
“It may seem like a small thing, but we do make positive impacts on people’s lives,” he said.
The Project Linus coordinator from South Lakes High School sent a message to Witkiewicz following the distribution.
“I was leading pantry distribution at on Dec. 28 when we distributed blankets from Project Linus . . . . and I was the lucky one who handed the unicorn blanket to the little girl whose birthday it was that day. It was such a wonderful moment. We could tell the mom was in a bit of a bad mood that day, and through conversation we found out it was the little girl’s birthday, and we showed her the unicorn blanket. She squealed with joy and her eyes beamed. All of us, including her mom, were swept up in her joy. It was so cool. Thanks for making that moment possible.“
Boy Scout Troop 1130 is sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church of McLean. For information, contact Scoutmaster Greg Griswold at ggriswold@gmail.com or see the Website at www.troop1130.com.
