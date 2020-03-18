McKenzie Watt, the 9-year-old daughter of Philip and Andra Watt of McLean, has been awarded the title “Little Miss of Virginia” 2019-20 and moves on to national competition.
The Little Miss competition includes six categories and “highlights the achievement and promotes confidence in the leaders of tomorrow,” said Sunny Hill, president of the organization. It is open to young ladies ages 7 to 26.
As Little Miss of Virginia, McKenzie will serve as an inclusion ambassador for Special Olympics. The national competition, to be held in June in Atlanta, will offer more than $60,000 in cash, scholarships, travel and other prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.