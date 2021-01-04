Encore Creativity for Older Adults will present “Encore University,” a 15-week online course in vocal technique, music theory, music history and movement culminating in a “virtual” spring concert.
No prior musical experience is necessary to participate in the program, which begins Jan. 25.
The fall session drew more than 800 senior adults, including those from the local area and beyond.
“Isolation looms large for older adults during this time,” said Jeanne Kelly, founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity. “Our goal is to keep them engaged with singing, classes and activities that bring joy.”
For information, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.
