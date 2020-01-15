The 30th annual awards banquet for the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame is Sunday, March 8 at the McLean Hilton Hotel.
Festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with a social gathering and the dinner is at 3:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow, honoring local area youth and high school players, coaches, and officials, along with other guests and the new Hall of Fame inductees.
The event draws celebrities and supporters from throughout the area. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased for $45. For ticket information contact Mary Small at (571) 238-3565 or maryesmall64@gmail.com.
The Hall of Fame recognizes and promotes special efforts of individuals from the local youth and scholastic football programs, as well as their collegiate and professional counterparts.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are Mark Cox (former head coach at Battlefield, W.T. Woodson and Falls Church high schools); Robert Fitzpatrick (commissioner/coach of Braddock Road Youth Club); and Ernest “Boomer” DeConti (coach at Southwestern Youth Association).
Football Officials of the Year: are Keith Null (Northern Virginia Football Officials Association) and Donnie Hensley (Fairfax County Football Officials Association).
Karl Davey Community Achievement Award: goes to Dave Facinoli (sports editor, Sun Gazette Newspapers).
The Tom Davis Meritorious Service Award: goes to Ilryong Moon (Fairfax County School Board).
The Gene Nelson Commissioner of the Year Award: goes to Matthew Patterson (Commissioner – Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football League).
Scholarships: The Hall of Fame will announce recipients of two $2,000 scholarships, presented to graduating high school senior football players.
High School Players Awards: go to Matt Dzierski (South County), Haris Khan (South County), Matt Hibner (Lake Braddock), Noah Kim (Westfield), Robert Longerbeam (T.C. Williams) and John Pius (Yorktown).
High School Coaches of the Year: go to Monty Fritts (Mount Vernon) and Gerry Pannoni (South County).
Youth Coaches of the Year go to ANKLEBITER DIVISION: Rob Hunt, South County Athletic Association; NATIONAL DIVISION: Brian Conway, Southwestern Youth Association; CENTRAL DIVISION: James Ingram, Dulles Youth Sports; AMERICAN DIVISION: Matt Click, Vienna Youth Incorporated.
Youth Players of the Year: go to Zaveon Coleman (Alexandria Titans Youth Football), Mark Griggs Jr. (American Pride Youth Football League), Darius Burton (Annandale Boys & Girls Club), Coby Casalengo (Arlington Youth Football Club), Micah Neese (Braddock Road Youth Club), Jayden Harris (Chantilly Youth Association), Christian Homsuwan (D1 Sports & Athletics), David Cage (Dulles Youth Sports), Matt Gashi-Brito (Fairfax Police Youth Club), Mekhi Lynn (Fort Belvoir Youth Sports), Luke Hodgkinson (Fort Hunt Football & Cheerleading), Trenton Fehrman (Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football League), Robert Raines (Gum Springs Youth Athletic Association), Jordan Alexander Romero (James Lee Youth Sports Association).
Also, Jason Woods (Lee Franconia Football League), Jonah Howells (Manassas Youth Football League), Oscar Moscoso (McLean-Great Falls Football Association), Jacob Kyger (Reston Youth Association), Tyon Veney (South County Athletic Association), Keyon Somers-Porter (Southwestern Youth Association), Tyler Ohlmeyer (Springfield/South County Youth Club) and Ryan Duenkel (Vienna Youth Incorporated).
