The executive committee of the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics has canceled the 2020 competition, which had been scheduled for Sept. 12-27.
“This difficult decision was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its anticipated resurgence in the fall, and our concern for the health and safety of participants, volunteers and spectators,” organizers said.
The local competition was organized in 1982, providing competition opportunities for those age 50 and older in a host of events.
Last year, more than 60 different events took place at 28 venues across participating jurisdictions: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria.
