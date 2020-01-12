Toastmasters clubs from across Northern Virginia will showcase their programs and services during a forum on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Central Library.
The event will include a live demonstration of a club meeting and the chance to meet experienced members of the organization.
For information, e-mail Jeanna Lee at jginlee@gmail.com or see the Website at https://d27.toastmaserdistricts.org.
