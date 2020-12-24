The Arlington NAACP’s 73rd-anniversary Freedom Fund Banquet was a chance to look back on progress while also mulling the implications of a challenging year, but also to press for vigilance so forward momentum does not slip away.
“Now is the time to act. In the 1960s, we didn’t wait. The voices rang out for change – we charted the course,” said Cameron Webb. M.D., the keynote speaker of the Dec. 17 event, held online owing to the public-health pandemic.
“How are we going to leverage this moment?” asked Webb, also an attorney and, this year, the Democratic nominee for Congress in Virginia’s 5th District. “Speak up and speak out. There is a critical need for change – [the pandemic] exploited the cracks in our society.”
That was a theme that often pervaded remarks throughout the night.
“This has been a difficult year for everyone, [and] our community has been hit very hard,” said Rev. Craig Harcum of Macedonia Baptist Church, who served as emcee of the event. “If we ever needed prayer before, we need it now.”
But Harcum also predicted that resiliency would come to the fore. “Everything’s going to be all right,” he told attendees. “One day, we’ll be back in person.”
Rev. DeLishia Davis of Calloway United Methodist Church, who delivered a prayer to start the evening’s events, also zeroed in on resiliency.
“We are still here, and we still have the gifts we have,” she said, urging those in positions of authority to “heal the divisions” and asking all to “communicate in love.”
At the event, Yolanda Kwinana, founder of Arlington for Justice, received the Arlington NAACP’s Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award, named in honor of a late County Board member and Arlington civic leader who died in 2003.
Susan Thompson-Gaines, who has gained a reputation as the “kindness activist” for spreading her message in an upbeat way, was lauded with the President’s Award for Distinguished Service.
Also celebrated for their successes were seven students who recently received NAACP scholarships.
“There are so many deserving young people in the Arlington community who are following their dreams,” said Symone Walker, co-chair of the Arlington NAACP’s education committee, saluting their “drive to accomplish even more.”
In keynote remarks, Webb said that the theme of the evening – “Charting the Course of Change” – was appropriate.
“There’s a lot that we need to talk about . . . to create change,” he said, praising the NAACP (the “most feared and most revered civil-rights group in the nation,” he said) as a key voice at the table.
The national NAACP was founded in 1909, with the Arlington branch organized in 1940, a time when the community was still largely a sleepy Southern town that operated on a rigid system of segregation imposed by the state government.
Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr., who recently was sworn in for a second two-year term as president of the Arlington NAACP, said the organization would continue its efforts to “make sure people’s voices will be heard” at the local, state and national levels.
“There’s a lot going on. We’re going to be there to help shape policy,” Spain said. “The NAACP has been here 111 years, and we will be here 111 more.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.