Gallery Underground, an exhibition space of the Arlington Artists Alliance, will present “Gratitude,” an all-member exhibition representing thankfulness in artwork, from Nov. 2-27.
The exhibition will feature works in a variety of themes, including oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, sculpture, glass, ceramics, wood and metalwork.
The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment at the Crystal City Shops, 2100 Crystal Drive.
For information, call (571) 483-0652 or see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
