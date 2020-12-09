With partial funding from the Department of Historic Resources, the Archeological Society of Virginia (ASV) and the Council of Virginia Archaeologists recently completed a years-long effort to produce “The Archaeology of Virginia’s First Peoples,” a book about Virginia’s pre-European past.
Edited by Virginia state archeologist Elizabeth Moore and Bernard Means, a professor of anthropology at Virginia Commonwealth University, the tome surveys a timespan that stretches back more than 15,000 years, as evidenced by the Cactus Hill archaeological site in Sussex County and numerous other sites throughout Virginia.
The book and its 2017 companion volume “provide a valuable overview of our knowledge of archaeological resources in the state and their potential for leading to a greater understanding of the past,” Moore said. “This synthesis pulls together recent research that allows us not only to identify areas where we have significant data, but also to identify those areas that need additional research.”
Featuring more than 100 photos, maps, tables and illustrations, “The Archaeology of Virginia’s First Peoples” costs $40 and can be purchased through www.amazon.com. The organizations will use proceeds from sales of the book to fund future publishing projects.
In 2015, the Pamunkey Indians became the first tribe in Virginia formally recognized by the federal government, and in 2019 the Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Rappahannock, Monacan and Nansemond tribes also received recognition. Currently, the Mattaponi tribe is working to secure federal recognition.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
