The New Dominion Women’s Club of McLean has announced beneficiaries of its annual charitable-giving initiative.
Share of McLean, the Safe Community Coalition, Friends of Clemyjontri Park and McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) each will receive $4,000 to fund programs that serve the McLean area.
“The coronavirus has changed how many of us serve our communities. These hard-working organizations now have funds to innovate existing programs and launch new ones,” said Kim Marinus, president of the women’s club. “We are proud our club can make a difference at this difficult time.”
While the New Dominion Women’s Club continued to meet “virtually” during the pandemic, it was not able to host a new fund-raiser themed to the Kentucky Derby. Thanks to the support of its sponsors – including Transurban, The Mather and the HBC Group – the club’s first “Derby Party” will now be held next May.
“The Derby Party will join the highly successful Wine Tasting and Arts Nights Out events as our third major fund-raiser,” Marinus said. “We are grateful to our sponsors for their continued support of this new event. We are looking forward to it and hope everyone will mark their calendars now.”
For information, see the Website at www.ndwc.org.
