The Office of 55+ Programs at the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has launched a YouTube channel offering local presentations on everything from fitness to cooking to technology.
In addition, members of the 55+ Programs staff host a bimonthly talk show on the channel.
The YouTube channel is found at https://bit.ly/35R4XEm. To provide feedback or offer suggestions for future programming, e-mail osap@arlingtonva.us.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
