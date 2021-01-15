[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
More than $120,000 was raised in December to fulfill all of the year-end wishes of 24 Arlington-serving nonprofit organizations, part of an effort sponsored by the Arlington Community Foundation.
On Dec. 1, the foundation launched its first-ever “Nonprofit Wish Catalog,” featuring grant ideas of up to $5,000 each from local organizations. The public was able to contribute to those ideas that inspired them, and an anonymous donor matched gifts up to $50,000.
By the Dec. 31 deadline, all 24 organizations had received full funding for their proposals.
“The Arlington community stepped up to help neighbors in need throughout the holiday season, even though so many had already stretched their budgets all year and given generously throughout the pandemic crisis,” said Jennifer Owens, president and CEO of the Arlington Community Foundation.
