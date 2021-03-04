Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax have announced recipients of their joint 2021 Northern Virginia “40 Under 40” honors, and have detailed plans for a lunchtime online program to honor them.
“We look forward to celebrating the diverse accomplishments of these 40 young professionals,” said Lisa Fikes, acting president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “While the event will look different this year, it is important to continue lifting up those whose leadership and care for others inspire us.”
The 2021 class of 40 Under 40 include:
Adam Balutis, Arlington Little League; Brooke Berry, Marymount University; Dwayne Brown, Accenture; Judith Cabelli, Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development; Dr. Rachel Casey, Pediatric Specialists of Virginia; Chantée Christian, My Best SHIFT LLC; Jordan Costen-Sumpter, Safe Space Northern Virginia; Tony Craddock Jr., Cold Front Music LLC; Marilyn Nevy Cruz, Federal Public Defender for the District of Columbia; Hannah Dannenfelser, Arlington Community Federal Credit Union.
Also, Walter English, III, City of Fairfax Office of Emergency Management; Trayonna Floyd Hales, WarnerMedia; Lisa Fong, The Arc of Northern Virginia; Emily Gage, Phoenix Bikes; Ashley Gray, The MITRE Corp.; Dorothy Hayden, George Mason University; Jordan Kivitz, Arlington Public Schools/Abingdon Elementary School; Daniella Kyei, Freddie Mac; Ruba Marshood Afzal, Literacy Council of Northern Virginia; Brendan McElroy, Franklin IQ; Isela Melendez-Carpio, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Dr. Kelly Myers, Loudoun County Office of Emergency Management.
Also, Jenna O’Steen, Accenture; Courtney Overton, Speech of Cake; Scott Reamy, Dominion Energy; Catherine Reich, Accenture; Adwoa Rey , Women of Praize; Dr. Sabrina Ricks, SBR Workplace Leadership Services;Monica Rivera, Department of Veterans Affairs; Christopher Rushing, Synetic Theater; Adriana Schellhaas, Casa Chirilagua; Dr. Ujjwal Shakya, MMA & Sports Rehab; Dr. Katherine Shirey, eduKatey, LLC; Susan Sims, Blue Pen Rose and Myers Public Relations; Lilian Tan, The Fuller Project; Leonard Tengco, Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers PLC; Clarence Tong, Environmental Defense Fund; Meghan Trossen, Capital One; Jacob Tuber, Ticonderoga Advisory; Emily Ward, AHC Inc.
The online award ceremony is slated for March 26. For information and to register, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
