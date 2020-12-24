The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) began wrapping up a decidedly unconventional but surprisingly strong year in local real estate with the installation of new officers and presentation of awards on Dec. 17.
Like almost everything for the past months, the event was held “virtually” while focusing on issues of importance to the 12,000-plus Realtors working in the Northern Virginia region.
Derrick Swaak, partner and managing broker of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in McLean, was sworn in as the organization’s president for its centennial year. He takes over from Nicholas Lagos of Century 21 New Millennium, who remains on the board of directors as past chairman
Also serving on the board for the coming year will be Reggie Copeland, CR Copeland Real Estate (president-elect); Heather Embrey, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier (secretary/treasurer); and board members Amina Basic (Keller Williams Realty), Miguel Calvo (Keller Williams Fairfax Gateway), Rob Carney (TTR Sotheby’s International Realty), Shelia Jackson (Long & Foster Real Estate), Casey Menish (Pearson Smith Realty), Roger Nakazawa (eXp Realty) Thai-hung Nguyen (Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier), Sherry Rahnama (RE/MAX Executives), Ken Tully (RE/MAX Allegiance), Marriah Unruh (Keller Williams Capital Properties), Dallison Veach (Veach Realty Group) and Colleen Wright (McEnearney Associates).
(Serving as installation officer was Charlie Oppler, incoming president of the National Association of Realtors.)
At the event, Christine Richardson of Weichert, Realtors, in Great Falls was honored as the 2020 Realtor of the Year. Helen Krause of New World Title received the 2020 Affiliate of the Year Award, while Michelle Doherty of RLAH Real Estate was presented with the 2020 Leadership Award.
Gabrie Deukmaji of Keller Williams Metro Center was honored with the 2020 Good Neighbor Award, and Florence and Dan Daniels of Government Employees Realty Associates received special recognition. Pat Kline of Samson Properties was bestowed with an honorary life membership in the organization.
Inducted into the NVAR Hall of Fame were:
• Larry Anderson of Fairfax Realty Select, who has been a NVAR member since 1977, held numerous leadership positions, and today is a real-estate educator.
• Mary Bayat of Bayat Realty, who joined NVAR in 1987 and served as its president in 2015 while also holding many committee positions through the years.
• Tim Taylor, a senior accounts-payable and purchasing agent for the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, who was honored for 30 years of world-class customer service to members.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
