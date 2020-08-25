Arlington library personnel probably have seen this scenario play out with some regularity.
A patron shows up to Central Library to pick up books and other materials that had been placed on hold, only to be told the items have been returned to the shelves.
Why? Because library officials have imposed a five-day deadline for the public to pick up materials.
When Arlington library officials earlier this summer announced the pick-up service (as libraries remain closed to the general public), they put a 10-day deadline for retrieving materials. That subsequently was cut in half.
“We had to reduce the hold time in order to increase the pick-up volume and cut down on the wait time,” said Henrik (Nils) Sundqvist, a spokesman for the county government. “The auditorium can only hold so many physical items at a time.”
The specific deadline is noted when patrons are notified that their materials are available, but based on conversations overheard at the pickup counter, some library patrons weren’t aware of it. A number of patrons have gone to the library’s Website to plead that the deadline be returned to 10 days, or that library officials split the difference and make it seven days.
While patrons have a deadline for picking up materials, there seems to be little consistency on how long it takes for their requests to be fulfilled and the items to be moved to the Barbara Donnellan Auditorium at Central Library, where they are held for pick-up.
County library officials have acknowledged that, in some cases, transferring materials from the shelves (either at Central Library or one of the branch libraries) to the auditorium can take up to several weeks, but recent experiences with the process have proved hit or miss – some items arrive quickly while others, even if shelved in close proximity, take much longer.
Library officials say they are “continually evaluating workflows” to improve performance time, and are asking patrons to pick up materials as quickly as possible to free up space for newly-reserved materials. Pickups can be made seven days a week during specified afternoon and evening hours.
While neighboring Fairfax County in mid-July reopened all its libraries to the public, Arlington’s branches have remained shuttered for what is now more than five months.
