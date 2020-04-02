The Northern Virginia Swimming League will hold off to make a decision about the status of its 2020 summer season until a later date.
The league is scheduled to begin its five-week regular season on Saturday morning, June 20,with meets across its 17 divisions.
“We kindly request that you allow us time to make an informed determination as we explore various scenarios, which may result in a canceled season, an abbreviated season, a delayed season or a full season as scheduled,” said a statement on the league’s Website. “We are closely monitoring everything that we can, and our priority will continue to be the health and safety of those involved in our community.”
Any decision about the swimming meets most likely will pertain to dive meets, as well. The NVSL’s diving season is scheduled to begin with night meets on Tuesday, June 23.
