Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas has been selected to the Virginia High School League’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Thomas played at Oakton from 2003-07. She averaged 23.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a four-year starter, recorded 56 double-doubles and five triple-doubles during her career.
She is the VHSL’s second all-time scoring leader, and third in assists and steals.
“I am extremely excited about this. It is a great honor and this means a lot to me and my family,” Thomas said. “My four years playing basketball at Oakton were great years, some of the best of my life.”
While playing for Oakton, those teams compiled a 101-11 record over her four years, winning Concorde District regular-season titles all four years, the district tournament three times, two region championships, and made two state-tournament semifinal appearances.
Thomas set school records in points in a single game (36), season (781), career (2,598), career assists (504), career steals (519) and career rebounds (910).
At Oakton, where she played for current head coach Fred Priester, Thomas was chosen as state Player of the Year by Associated Press, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia and was twice a Parade All-America.
Thomas praised Priester.
“He believed in me, guided me in the right directions, and he had a great impact on my life and basketball decisions,” Thomas said.
After graduating from Oakton, Thomas was an All-American player at Duke University. She currently plays in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun, where she has been an all-star, and also plays professionally in Europe.
The VHSL’s 31st Hall of Fame induction dinner is Sunday, April 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
