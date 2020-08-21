Jasmine Thomas recently reached a significant professional scoring milestone.
The former Oakton High School girls basketball star and graduate of the school is playing in her 10th professional season in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
In recent action this season, the 5-foot-9 guard for the Connecticut Sun, age 30, scored her 3,000th career point in the league. Threw 11 games this season, Thomas had amassed 3,030 points over the 10 years, with 137 in the current campaign.
In 315 career WNBA contests, Thomas has 1,147 assists, 894 rebounds, 335 steals, has made 308 three-pointers and has blocked 76 shots.
The most points the 2017 league all-star has scored in any single season was 453 in 2017.
After playing her college career at Duke University, Thomas was a WNBA first-round draft pick (12th overall) by the Seattle Storm in 2011. She was traded to the Washington Mystics, where she played two seasons, then spent the next two with the Atlanta Dream, before joining the Suns.
Thomas also has played for seven different professional international teams over the 10 years – competing in those campaigns once the WNBA seasons are over.
At Oakton, under head coach Fred Priester, Thomas scored 2,594 career points, fourth most on the all-time Virginia High School League career-scoring list. She tallied 781 points her senior season.
Thomas is slated be inducted into the VHSL Sports Hall of Fame later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.