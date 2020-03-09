Kayleigh Kim, a Virginia native and student at Oakton High School, has been honored by the Virginia Senate for being selected to compete in the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists.
Founded in 1983 by its namesake to cultivate the talents of aspiring musicians, the biannual competition is regarded today as the premier international musical competition for violinists under the age of 22. Kim was one of 44 competitors out of 321 applicants from around the globe selected to compete.
Her “ inspirational accomplishments are the result of her remarkable talents, hard work and tireless dedication,” noted the resolution, patroned by state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington).
An alumnus of the Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University, Kim currently studies with Catherine Cho and Francesca dePasquale in the pre-college division of the Juilliard School. She has been distinguished as a National Symphony Orchestra youth fellow and as a concertmaster with the Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.