Oakton students make valentines for front-line workers

Students in the STAMP [Science, Technology, Art, Music, Philanthropy] initiative at Waples Mill Elementary School recently participated in the annual Valentine Challenge event in coordination with Volunteer Fairfax.
STAMP volunteers, Girl Scouts in Oakton/Fairfax and their families created more than 1,800 valentines to thank those who are on the frontlines during this pandemic.
This year, instead of hosting an in-person valentine-making party, the event went “virtual” by distributing materials so volunteers could make valentines at home.
Recipients included public-safety personnel; library staff; Postal Service personnel; health-care workers at Inova and other offices; staff of local schools; staff of the Providence Community Center and Oak Marr RECenter; Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) and her staff; staff of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Invasive-Management Area staff; local grocery-store workers; School Board members and their staffs; students in foster care; and staff and residents at Sunrise Senior Living at Fair Oaks.
