Offender Aid & Restoration (OAR) of Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church has launched a new initiative – “Project Connection” – designed to provide community support to reinforce the relationships between currently incarcerated adults and their children.
Program participants will write monthly notes, cards or letters to their families. The notes will be mailed to the at-home guardian with a $50 gift card per child/family member, to spend as needed for the family’s benefit.
“OAR program participants and their families continue to experience an unprecedented level of need,” said Elizabeth Jones Valderrama, OAR’s executive director. “Living-wage jobs are scarce, the next mail delivery might bring an eviction notice, and hunger for many is now a weekly occurrence.”
The organization is soliciting both one-time financial support to jump-start the effort, and those willing to provide support on a monthly basis.
“Our goal is to reach at least 100 children/families in 2021,” Jones Valderrama said.
OAR already hosts a number of seasonal support initiatives, including Project Winter Cheer and Project Backpack, designed to support at-risk families and maintain a connection between those incarcerated and their children.
For information on the initiatives, see the Website at www.oaronline.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
