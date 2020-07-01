More than $38,000 was raised in the Animal Welfare League of Arlington’s recent calendar contest, with “Pekoe” selected as the top honoree.
“We could not be more excited and grateful to each and every one of you that donated to ensure that we can continue to provide life-saving care for animals and their people in our community,” organization officials said.
The competition was held online during the month of June.
