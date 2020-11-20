Sandy Bushue of the Optimist Club of Arlington has been tapped to serve a two-year term as president of the Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington.
The council is a consortium of two dozen service clubs and related organizations in the community. It was founded in 1940.
Bushue will succeed Joe Lott of the Arlington Rotary Club, who will serve as treasurer. Deneise Boyd of the Woman’s Club of Arlington will serve as secretary.
In addition, the council is seeking a membership chair from within the ranks of its member organizations.
For information, e-mail arlingtoniscc@gmail.com.
