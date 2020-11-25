A brisk wind was coming in from the north but the temperatures were just about perfect (cool but not cold) the early morning of Nov. 23, as members of the Optimist Club of Arlington and volunteers began the grunt work of unloading hundreds of freshly cut Christmas trees that had arrived overnight from Galax, Va.
It was all in preparation for the Friday after Thanksgiving, when the trees will go on sale to a public eager for some normalcy in a very off-kilter year.
The Optimist tree stand has been a holiday fixture at the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road for nearly 75 years, even as the parcel itself has been occupied by a succession of banks. (Currently, Wells Fargo operates a branch there.)
The Christmas-tree sale, which will run through mid-December or until supplies are exhausted, is the primary fund-raiser for the service organization. More than 2,000 trees are arriving in shifts, delivered by 18-wheelers that opened up to reveal a glorious seasonal smell.
The fraser fir and white pine will sell for $50 to $200, a price range that has increased somewhat due to the ongoing shortage of Christmas trees that has been an issue for the past few years.
“It takes six to eight years for a tree this size to grow, so we are still in that [shortage],” said Sandy Bushue, who each year serves as majordomo of the assembly-like unloading and stacking operation.
The morning of Nov. 23, volunteer parents from the Yorktown High School crew team were on hand to help with the unloading. They were the first of more than 300 volunteers expected to augment the ranks of Optimists during the sales season.
New this year will be the retinue of public-health precautions, including masks and social-distancing.
Bushue praised the county government for its support of the initiative. In particular this year, the government moved some of the construction materials it had been staging in the parking lot, allowing the Optimists more space in what can be a tight squeeze during peak periods.
“Harry Wang [a bureau chief for the Department of Environmental Services], the county manager and County Board were really supportive,” Bushue said.
How will the pandemic impact sales for 2020? There are indications – anecdotal so far – that it could be a banner year, as many people stay home for the holidays and want something festive in their midst.
The venerable Arlington tree stand is just one of many across the region, but attracts a loyal following, ranging from well-known TV journalists to Supreme Court justices.
Christmas-tree sales have been a part of the Optimist Club since its founding; the group was chartered just two weeks before Christmas in 1946, and started sales that very week.
For information and hours, see the Web site at http://www.optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
