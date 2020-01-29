A panel discussion on “The African-American Experience in Arlington” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Central Library.
Panelists will include Dr. Alfred Taylor, Portia Clark, Kitty Clark Stevenson, Frank Wilson and Joan Mulholland.
The program is part of the Arlington County government’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the change in the county’s name from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County.”
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.