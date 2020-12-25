Preschool team delivers cookies to front-line workers in Great Falls

St. Francis Creche Preschool teachers, led by Kathy Walker, recently joined together with the school’s parents and parishioners at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls to bake hundreds of holiday cookies for firefighters, postal employees and other workers who have served the public during the pandemic.
“The outreach was their way of showing appreciation for all that these amazing people have done and continue to do for our community,” group members said.
The group delivered the cookies Dec. 12 to the Great Falls Fire Station, Great Falls Post Office, Ace Medical Clinic and Great Falls Library.
“During a very unusual Christmas season, it was wonderful to see the faces of those heroes who received these cookies, and those who were involved were able experience the true joy of giving,” the group said.
Although St. Francis Preschool has not been open for in-class learning this year, it continues to reach out to the community to provide support to families, group members said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.