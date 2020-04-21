Like us all, Educational Theatre Company found its world turned upside down when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leaving the organization unable to provide courses and other programming to local residents.
But the organization regrouped and developed a “Collaborative Classroom” that provides online opportunities for students interested in the theater arts.
The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Educational Theatre Company’s managing director, Ashley Hammond, to see how the effort was going.
We are all living, at least temporarily, in a very changed world. What was the thought process in developing programming to reach your students (and others) in this environment?
When the staff at Educational Theatre Company (ETC) began to realize how much our lives were going to change due to the pandemic, we immediately felt it was a call to action. As our mission is to unlock the potential of children and adults through immersion in the arts, we looked for a new way to immerse students in theater education from afar.
We asked our staff, what could we do to continue to connect to the community that we love and has supported us for the past 22 years? We immediately felt the importance of developing a series of online classes and workshops. We wanted to reach all aspects of our student community, from ages 3 to 103, so we did what we do best – we collaborated.
Out of our brainstorming and creativity came ETC’s “Collaborative Classroom.” ETC has always been committed to taking the arts directly to our students, as we believe that theater can happen anywhere.
“Virtual” programming helps us expand on that commitment and still ties directly to ETC’s “4 C’s” of Creativity, Community, Collaboration and Confidence. It was the perfect fit.
Through this process, our teaching artists have created some really innovative classes and workshops to reach all of our community, like Silly Storytellers, ETC-on-Film, Digital Devising Bootcamp and our Shakespeare’s Balcony Birthday Live Performance. ETC is such a strong part of the lives of so many that this is our way of providing some consistency during these uncertain times.
For instructors, how does presenting material online serve up challenges, and how do they address that?
As soon as ETC decided to offer theater programming online, we had some learning to do on our own before we felt comfortable offering the high-quality content our participants are used to receiving.
There were two main challenges we had to address: the technical training and the adapting of theater activities. We had explorations, conversations and training before we felt comfortable offering classes and workshops.
Through ETC University, our teacher-training program, our ETC teachers trained to understand our online platform and to brainstorm and problem-solve with educators who had already begun this process in the school system. This included which platform to use and how to keep it safe for students, and literally testing out activities in practice sessions with other teachers.
Over the years, we have fostered a strong connection with principals, teachers and educators in Arlington Public Schools and other learning institutions, and they have helped guide us through our learning with their best practices.
How is it possible to keep the attention and engagement of youngsters in a “virtual” environment?
It definitely takes practice! Theater is about connection, particularly human connection, and the goal is to find the connection with so many other distractions in the room from pets, family, loud noises, you name it.
We encourage our teaching artists to embrace the imperfections and inconsistencies that come along with online learning and to let the human side of the situation come out. There is something very distracting about a young student (or an adult student!) wanting you to see every inch of their room, but by allowing a little time and embracing these personal engagements, we are strengthening the interpersonal communication skills that are a part of theater training.
Young students’ trust is gained much faster if you connect with them on a personal level, and in turn, they focus and engage in a stronger way.
Our teaching artists are used to adapting to the specific needs of the students in the classroom. Though the lessons are in a different format now, our experienced teachers can adjust a lesson or activity on the spot depending on the students involved.
The sign of a good teacher is someone who wants to continue to grow, learn and connect with their students in different ways. It is exciting that virtual classes are allowing ETC teachers to continue to do just that.
When we come out of the current situation, in-person classes are going to resume, but do you see a future for online classes such as this in ETC’s repertoire going forward?
We believe that nothing can replace the in-person experience a theater class can provide. The founding principle of ETC is to take the arts to those in the community and give them a voice to tell their stories through theater. These virtual classes are allowing us to expand our community beyond the D.C. metro area and even reach new students all over the country.
So while we can’t wait to get back into the classroom or rehearsal room, if virtual classes allow us to connect with more people to offer theater programming, that is something we will seriously consider.
People are turning to the arts for release, for normalcy and for connection. ETC is committed to helping the community find more of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.