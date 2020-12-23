Realtor philanthropic initiative takes new tack in COVID era

The HBC Group of Keller Williams Realty has “reimagined” its charitable giving arm, Community Charity Champions (CCC), to make a direct donation on a quarterly basis to local charities making an impact in their community.
Since 2012, the HBC Group has hosted countless monthly fund-raising dinners at Pulcinella in McLean, benefiting a number of local organizations and schools. The HBC Group and its supporting sponsors contributed a percentage of each evening’s proceeds to the charity or organization, and have raised more than $100,000 to date.
Karen Briscoe, Lizzy Conroy and Jenny McClintock together with their team of agents and staff say they are blessed and honored to be of service to their community, and want to continue the tradition of contributing and supporting local organizations and charities.
The first recipient of a direct CCC contribution was the New Dominion Women’s Club. Briscoe presented a ceremonial “giant” check in the amount of $750 to Kim Marnius, president of New Dominion Women’s Club, at the club’s December holiday meeting held online.
Based in McLean, the New Dominion Women’s Club is a civic organization committed to promoting, encouraging, supporting and cultivating the civic, cultural, educational and environmental welfare of the community through volunteer service and financial contributions, while providing an opportunity for fellowship among women.
