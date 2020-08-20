Having reopened to the public, Gallery Underground will present a new exhibition – “Reflection” – for the month of September.
The show features the works of award-winning expressionist artist Vian Borchert, many of them produced during the public-health pandemic and others focusing on travels to distant lands.
“The work, albeit abstract in nature, offers symbolism referencing the status of our current lives where the future is unknown, and life is such a precious commodity,” noted officials at the gallery, which is operated by the Arlington Artists’ Alliance.
“Mother Nature is my sanctuary and my ultimate solace,” Borchert said. “In these latest paintings, I contemplate time spent observing nature in order to reach inner peace and attain moments of zen, especially in these uncertain trying times.”
The gallery is located at 2100 Crystal Drive in the Crystal City Shops. Current operating hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with capacity limited to 50 percent of normal and social-distancing requirements in effect.
Because of the public-health situation, there will be no opening reception for this exhibition. During the height of the public-health pandemic, the gallery hosted exhibitions online.
For information, see the Website at www.galleryunderground.org.
