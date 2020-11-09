The Fairfax County Park Authority’s (FCPA) resident-curator program is seeing significant progress at several sites and preparing to sign up more caretakers for county-owned historic properties, officials told the Park Authority Board on Oct. 28.
The program, authorized by the Board of Supervisors in 2014, lets qualified caretakers live at county-owned historic sites for free, provided they preserve and upgrade those buildings and occasionally let the public tour them.
The program currently has several active resident curatorships under way, including at:
• Turner Farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls, where curator Sarah Kirk has invested nearly $251,200. The site also has benefited from about $32,650 worth of volunteer investment.
Kirk is asking the county government for a special-exception permit to operate a retreat center for people undergoing bereavement.
Kirk has made considerable improvement’s to the circa-1905 home’s basement, which had bare-concrete flooring and unfinished walls when she began her curatorship in November 2018. The curator has added flooring and painted drywall and has begun holding meetings in the basement, said David Buchta, manager of FCPA’s Heritage Conservation Branch.
Kirk also has refinished wooden hallway flooring on the main level and done painting and plaster work.
“It looks more like a home now than it did before,” Buchta said.
In addition, the curator, with help from volunteers and a nearby church, has done about $30,000 worth of refurbishment to the former dairy farm’s old milkhouse, Buchta said. If the county approves the special exception for the retreat center, visitors could use the milkhouse space for personal reflection, he said.
Kirk will hold her second annual Pancake Breakfast and Open House fund-raiser at the house on Dec. 5 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Stempson House in Lorton, where the curator has invested about $75,575 in the property, Buchta said. The curator has installed landscaping, uncovered paths around the house, redone windows, and capped and reworked some of the chimneys, he said.
Projects slated up through next summer will include removal of window grates, deck and porch repairs, interior trim and a kitchen pantry.
“We’re very excited about where he’s at with his investment, because his total [planned] investment is about $190,000,” Buchta said. “That’s really well along where it should be.”
• The Hannah P. Clark House in Lorton, where the curator has done about $20,620 worth of work. Future projects will include interior and exterior painting.
The house has been under a one-year interim lease, but the county next spring will consider a full 12-year lease for the site.
“The curator is ideally suited for this home because she actually is a preservation joiner who works at Mount Vernon,” Buchta said. “We couldn’t have picked a better curator for the property . . . I was there just last week and it really does feel like a home again.”
In other resident-curator news:
• FCPA officials have selected a curator for Ellmore House in Herndon and hope to have a hearing before the Board of Supervisors by year’s end.
• A potential curator for the Lahey Lost Valley home in the Vienna area withdrew that application in September. During the evaluation process earlier this year, “we found that there were multiple things we really couldn’t quite come to terms with with the applicant,” Buchta said.
County officials asked the potential curator to strengthen the application, but the person shortly afterward withdrew, he said, adding, “We are back to square one with Lahey.”
• FCPA next year will re-advertise for a resident curatorship at Ash Grove House in Vienna. “It’s very much like the real-estate situation,” Buchta said. “You put your house on the market and sometimes you get multiple people interested in it and sometimes no one is interested in it. It’s just the timing and who the applicants are.”
• The Park Authority next year also will seek a resident curator for Margaret White Gardens in Falls Church. Like the Ash Grove property listed above, this site also would be a candidate for county environmental initiatives, such as windows and insulation, Buchta said.
• FCPA is making progress with Barrett House in Lorton, having hooked up public water to the site. The county also has installed a septic system there, which still must be tested, and is connecting the site with electricity.
• The Park Authority nearly has completed a historic-structure report and treatment plan for Dranesville Tavern in Herndon and is making a similar effort at Mount Gilead House in Centreville, which is under lease.
• The Park Authority has added a map feature to its resident-curator program Website that allows visitors to zoom in on various sites and obtain more information.
• The Park Authority Board on Oct. 28 approved a concept plan for granting conservation leases for some properties. FCPA officials are considering such leases for seven sites that need less than $155,000 worth of rehabilitation and do not qualify for the resident curatorships. Those sites still would require multiple reviews, including of applicants’ backgrounds and financial statuses, but would need to be approved by the Park Authority Board, not county supervisors.
“We still intend to recoup the fair market value of the property, but we would do it on a monthly rental basis with our lease,” Buchta said.
Buchta recommended the Lamond House in Alexandria and Sears House in Centreville as possible pilot sites for the conservation-lease initiative.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
