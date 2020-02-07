The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Feb. 5 saluted David Bell, who is retiring from service on the Arlington Electoral Board.
“He has really done a lot for this county – he has been a tremendous supporter of voters,” Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said in introducing the resolution, which passed unanimously.
Bell currently is vice chairman and one of two Democratic members on the three-member Electoral Board. His present term ends on Feb. 29; he will be succeeded by Matt Weinstein, who was appointed to the three-year position by Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr.
Prior to Electoral Board service, Bell was Arlington’s longtime clerk of the Circuit Court. A native of western Pennsylvania, his local political endeavors began as a member of Arlington Young Democrats.
