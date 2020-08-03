In a duel between high-school teammates, rising Langley Saxons senior Kelly Chinn emerged as champion with a record-setting performance at the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championships.
Chinn won the three-day, 54-hole event on the par-70 James River Country Club course in Newport News with a 16-under total of 65-64-65–194. That broke the old record of 202 by eight shots.
He won by five strokes over Langley teammate Chase Nevins. He shot 65-65-69–199.
Using a mallet putter he worked with a lot prior to the event, Chinn, who will play college golf at Duke University, made 18 birdies over the three days, six in each round. He made just two bogeys, none in his second round.
“My putting was really sharp, and overall all aspects of my game were solid,” Chinn said. “I got on a lot of greens in regulation and gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities. We all knew birdies were out there if you drove the ball well and hit greens.”
One of his biggest par saves came on the ninth hole of the second round. His drive hit a tree branch and went about only 110 yards. Chinn recovered with a good three-wood approach on his second shot and got up and down to make par.
Nevins’ total included 12 birdies and one eagle. He had one double bogey and one bogey.
Chinn and Nevins were teammates on last fall’s Langley team that won district, region and state team championships, which each placing high individually in each event.
For Chinn, the stroke-play title was a tune up for August’s prestigious United States Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. The tourney is considered the top amateur event in the world, won by greats such as Tiger Woods, Phil Michelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
Chinn received an exemption into the U.S. Amateur because of his semifinal appearance at the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur.
“This will be the biggest tournament I have played in,” Chinn said. “I’m excited and ready because I have been focused to get my game sharp for the amateur.”
Also at the stroke-play tournament, rising Marshall High School senior David Stanford, the defending champion, shot 67-71-68–206 to place eighth.
Langley’s Suneil Peruvemba shot 72-70-69–211 to finish in a tie for 17th in the event, Langley’s Pierce Hokenson shot 72-72-77–221 to tie for 42nd and Madison High grad Reeve Felner tied for 31st shooing 71-71-74–216.
Langley’s four players combined for a 15-under total in the competition.
At Marshall last fall, Stanford won National District and 5A North Region tournament titles.
Earlier this summer, Stanford finished tied for seventh with a 54-hole three-round total of 5-under 211 at the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke. The winning score was 16-under.
Earlier this summer, Chinn was the No. 1-ranked junior boys golfer in the U.S. for all players in the high-school Class of 2021.
The ranking is compiled by Golfweek/Sagarin. At the same time, he was ranked fifth overall nationally in the poll that includes 2020 high-school graduates.
Also, Chinn was ranked 210th in the world among all amateurs regardless of age.
