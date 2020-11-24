Local law-enforcement agencies in December will conduct “A Very Special Santa’s Ride 2020” to collect donated goods for area children.
The ride will be conducted by the Fairfax County Police Department’s Motor Squad, with assistance from the Fairfax County and Falls Church sheriff’s offices, Virginia State Police and police departments of the town of Vienna, city of Fairfax and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Police officers on motorcycles will escort Santa to local schools and governmental facilities to pick up donated new, unwrapped toys, games, books and gifts. The items will be distributed to children at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center and to children in need in the community.
Those who wish to donate items should bring them by Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. to Oakwood School, Trinity Christian School, Holy Spirit Catholic School, St. Veronica Catholic School, St. Timothy Catholic School, any of the eight county police district stations, the Fairfax County Government Center or the Pennino and Herrity county office buildings.
