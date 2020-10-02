SCAN of Northern Virginia has launched its new “Hope is Here Campaign” to raise awareness of the impact of isolation, “virtual” education and increasing economic disaster on vulnerable children and their families.
The increase of risk factors and absence of protective factors places children in these families at historic levels of risk for abuse and neglect, the organization said in announcing the initiative, to be found at www.scanva.org/hopeishere.
“Raising awareness about unreported child abuse is far too important” to go by the wayside during the pandemic, SCAN executive director Leah Fraley said. “We must continue to work to give those children a better home – a better life.”
The campaign also will celebrate honoree McEnearney Associates Realtors, represented by Dave Hawkins and Michael Day, as a partner committed to the prevention of child abuse and an unfailing advocate in support of SCAN’s mission and work.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.