A memorial fund to support the education of the late County Board member Erik Gutshall’s children has been established.
“My colleagues and I hope that many in our community will join us in honoring Erik’s years of service, and in supporting his wife, Renee, and their three children, by contributing,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said.
The fund was established by a “generous donor who wishes to remain anonymous,” Garvey said.
Gutshall died April 16 after a two-month battle with brain cancer. He was 49 years old, and had lived in Arlington since 1995.
Contributions to the fund can be made to John Marshall Bank, c/o Sonia Johnston, 2300 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va. 22201. The name of the fund is the Erik Gutshall Memorial Fund, and the account number is 1000052447.
