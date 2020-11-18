An Arlington native has been selected as executive director of the Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church.
Lisa Bellamy currently lives in Rosslyn, and since her retirement from the federal government in 2019, has been searching for a way to connect with people in the local community.
“I look forward to contributing to the center’s mission of supporting older adults by providing free transportation to important appointments,” she said.
Bellamy’s extensive experience in finance and accounting, working with volunteers, and organizational development, makes her more than qualified for this leadership position, the organization’s board noted. She holds a law degree and a master of business administration degree.
“It is expected she will provide the center’s board of directors with a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen this already successful volunteer organization,” the group said.
Bellamy adds that she is “pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate with the Shepherd’s Center’s dedicated group of volunteers to provide needed services for senior adults in our community.”
For information on the Shepherd’s Center, call (703) 506-2199 or see the Website at www.scmafc.org.
