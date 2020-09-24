The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church is seeking volunteer drivers to assist seniors in getting to medical, therapy and other appointments.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, and will receive training. Volunteers need only accept requests for rides that fit their time availability, and there is no minimum number of rides required.
Volunteers are covered by insurance, and the miles driven in many cases are tax-deductible.
For information, call (703) 506-2199 or see the Website at www.scmafc.org.
