The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church is seeking volunteer drivers (ages 18 and older) to take seniors to medical, therapy and other appointments.
Drivers receive training and are able to volunteer when convenient. They are covered by insurance, and the miles driven can be deducted as a charitable contribution.
For information on this and other volunteer opportunities with the organization, see the Website at www.scmafc.org.
