It took a bit of sleuthing that would have made the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew proud. And in the end, a homeowner living in the Maywood Historic District of Arlington will be able to tear down a no-longer-considered-historic shed.
The 10-foot-by-12-foot wooden structure at the back of a home in the 3600 block of 21st Avenue North long had been considered a “contributing” part of the local historic district, a designation that likely would have prevented its demolition as sought by the current owners.
But as it turns out, the shed doesn’t come from Maywood’s historic period, defined as 1906 to 1941. In fact, it appears to come from the decidedly less historic (unless you count the Watergate scandal and TV’s “Rockford Files” ) year of 1974.
Figuring it all out represented “really superb research,” Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) chairman Richard Woodruff said. He credited Angelina Jones and others on the county-government staff for “taking time to track down all those old maps and photographs” leading up to a final determination
“Really nice job,” Woodruff said.
According to Franklin Survey Co. property maps from 1935 and 1943, there was an outbuilding situated where the wooden shed now rests. But a similar plat from the firm dated 1952 shows no building in that spot.
An aerial photograph from 1962 shows an outbuilding on the parcel, but in a different location. Other documents suggest the current structure had to have been in place in place no later than 1983, and county historic-preservation staff determined that the likely date of its construction was May 1974.
Based on that sleuthing, HALRB members voted 9-0 to change the status of the shed from historic and “contributing” to “non-contributing.”
That will pave the way for the shed to be removed, but the homeowner will have to come back to HALRB members for a certificate of appropriateness at a later time to replace it with a planned garage.
The July 22 HALRB meeting was the first conducted since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was conducted in an online format.
