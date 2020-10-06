Due to ongoing public-health restrictions, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will suspend its 2020 SoberRide initiative for the Halloween period.
The organization similarly suspended its 2020 St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Independence Day SoberRide campaigns earlier this year. There has been no indication yet on its plans for the December holiday season.
Since 1991, WRAP’s SoberRide program has provided 80,047 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Washington area. In recent years, the event has been operated in conjunction with Lyft.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
