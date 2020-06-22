Sun Gazette Cup recipient lauded for service to community, her passions

Her tenure as president of the Arlington County Civic Federation was cut short earlier this year due to health issues. But in her time at the helm, Sandy Newton was able to continue the forward momentum as the organization, and focus community attention on a wide-ranging host of issues.
As a result, Newton on June 16 was announced as the 2020 recipient of the Sun Gazette Cup, Arlington’s highest honor in civic activism.
“It was a surprise,” Newton said during an interview at her home several days later. She was sitting by the 18th-century loom that occupies part of the living room, a testament to her passion for weaving.
It is one part of the life of a clearly multi-faceted individual, whose background includes a range of community activities spanning church to Meals on Wheels to gardening. She has a longtime association with George Washington’s Mount Vernon (where she demonstrates spinning, weaving . . . and chocolate-making) and has provided support to venues ranging from Arlington House to the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens.
“I heard bits and pieces of her ‘other life’ beyond CivFed, but it wasn’t until I reached out did I begin to more fully appreciate the depth and breadth of her contributions to our community,” said Lois Koontz, a member of the awards committee and described the Sun Gazette Cup recipient “a calming contributor” to civic leadership and as “fearless” in taking on tasks.
It was an assessment that was widely shared.
“Sandy never says ‘no’ when asked to do something,” said Duke Banks, Newton’s immediate predecessor as Civic Federation president.
“Words to describe Sandy? Intelligent, thoughtful, fearless, brave, patriotic, compassionate and faith-driven,” said Mileva Hartman, a friend and longtime Civic Federation delegate.
A delegate from the Woman’s Club of Arlington, Newton and her husband Flip returned to Arlington upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1990.
“She is a wonderful asset to our community,” said Paige Kellogg, who got to know Newton through a military-spouse organization. “She’s been a wonderful contributor, sharing her special skills and informing those in our group who may be transient to the area, but helping them to understand and appreciate the community they are in, albeit temporarily.”
“Sandy is a loyal friend who exudes kindness, generosity and a fun spirit,” added Nancy Pugsley. “It’s terrific that Sandy is being honored.”
At the Woman’s Club, where she served in several leadership slots, Newton “has led our members on to many worthwhile projects because she is so curious about different things,” said Angela Morici. “She is a true inspiration to so many people.”
(In her professional career, Newton began as a nurse and then evolved into an X-ray technologist.)
Newton’s tenure as Civic Federation president coincided with last July’s overload of the county’s stormwater system, after which the organization took the lead in helping to craft community discussion and create a plan forward.
She also led the way on programs including youth mental health and human trafficking. The impact of Amazon’s arrival was a key issue, and the Civic Federation worked to build ties with Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
In addition, Newton attempted to focus on the needs of the organizations comprised by the federation, promoting their importance.
“The civic associations were highlighted a bit more,” she said. “I tried to visit as many as I could – trying to get community leaders . . . to come together to see what others were doing.”
Newton was put out of commission following a challenging post-operative recovery from surgery, handing the leadership reins to Allan Gajadhar, who served as interim president for the remainder of the 2019-20 year and will serve as president for 2020-21. But she is well on the road to recovery, and was able to participate in the online presentation of awards that were part of the Civic Federation’s June meeting.
The Sun Gazette Cup, which is bestowed by the Civic Federation each year, began life in 1938 as the Washington Star Cup. After the demise of that newspaper in the early 1980s it became the Journal Cup, and in the early 2000s took its current name.
Among those in the past two decades to have received it: Jackie Snelling, Patrick Smaldore, Michael McMenamin, Dennis Gerrity, Martha Moore, Duke Banks, Gerald Auten, Larry Finch, Herschel Kanter, Stan Karson and James Schroll.
The Civic Federation began life more than a century ago when six civic associations in what was then known as Alexandria County banded together to promote common interests. Today, the federation has more than 60 member organizations, including both neighborhood associations and broader-based community organizations.
Its 2020-21 year will start in September, likely with a candidate forum that serves as the unofficial kickoff of the local campaign season.
