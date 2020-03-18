It doesn’t rank high in every category – and ranks pretty low in some – but the Washington area, on average, is a place where more people can live happy lives than some other metro areas across Virginia.
That’s the determination from Wallethub, a data-analytics firm, which looked at 30 metrics in 182 moderate and large U.S. cities to compile a happiness rating for each.
Washington finished 65th on the list, with very good ratings for emotional and physical well-being and reasonably good ones for income and employment options (though ranking poorly on community and environment matters).
Washington, which ranked between Colorado Springs (Colo.) and Grand Rapids (Mich.) on the survey, did better than the Virginia localities included in the ranking:
• Virginia Beach finished 72nd.
• Richmond was 127th.
• Newport News was 136th.
• Norfolk was 146th.
Topping the national list was Fremont (Calif.), followed by Plano (Texas), San Jose (Calif.), Irvine (Calif.) and Madison (Wisc.). Rounding out the top 10: Sioux Falls (S.D.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Scottsdale (Ariz.), Santa Rosa (Calif.) and Pearl City (Hawaii).
On the other side of the coin, Detroit was ranked the least happy locale, followed by Charleston (W.Va.), Toledo (Ohio), Huntington (West Virginia) and Cleveland.
According to one expert, the passage of time helps given Americans a more robust, and happier, view of life.
“While people often think that older adults will be really unhappy, that is not the case, and in adulthood, happiness does increase with age,” said Carrie Wyland, a professor of psychology at Tulane University. “Older adults also tend to report higher levels of meaning, which is a part of happiness, as well.”
That is a view shared by Alison Ledgerwood, a professor of psychology in the University of California system.
“As people age, they get better at focusing on the parts of their lives that make them happy,” she said.
College students and new parents tend to report higher levels of stress, which correlate with lower levels of happiness, the experts say.
“In our research, we find that younger adults tend to get stuck in negative thinking about things,” Ledgerwood said. “Once people see the proverbial glass as half empty, it’s difficult for them to reconceptualize it as half full. But as adults get older, this negativity bias diminishes and might even reverse once people reach their 60s and 70s.”
Money may be able to rent happiness, but it won’t necessarily buy it: Researchers have found that Americans are happier when they make more money up to $75,000 a year – after that, any extra funds do not correlate to more happiness.
And what if it is your work environment that is making someone unhappy?
“I would ask them to evaluate why they were unhappy with their career,” said Comila Shahani-Denning, a professor of psychology at Hofstra University. “ It is important to separate ‘job’ from a ‘career’ – if it was the job, I would be asking them to identify what aspects of the job they were unhappy with, what factors are in their control and what is not in their control? I would also encourage them to not quit hastily, but would encourage them to be proactive in looking for other opportunities.”
Other information from the survey, which can be found at https://wallethub.com:
• The Miami area has the lowest depression rate among cities surveyed (12.5 percent), with the highest in Charleston, W.Va. (28.9 percent).
• Fremont has the lowest separation and divorce rate (15.1 percent), with Detroit having the highest (48.1 percent).
• Detroit also has the highest percentage of adults (50.1 percent) getting less than seven hours of sleep per night, which is considered unhealthy. Overland Park (Kan.) scores best in that regard – only 25.6 percent of residents snooze for less than seven hours.
• Despite having the highest per-capita suicide rate in the country, Cheyenne (Wyoming) has the lowest average commute time, just 14.4 minutes, compared to an average 42.1 minutes for residents of New York City.
