Thanksgiving proves new, welcome adventure for refugees

In between the parades, football and platters of food, sometimes the “thanks” in Thanksgiving gets a push to the side.
But probably not for many of the attendees at the eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner held for refugees on Nov. 24, sponsored by the Ethiopian Community Development Council.
More than 100 people attended the event, some of them brand new to U.S. shores – one Afghan family arrived just a week earlier – and others native-born Americans who are supportive of the program that provides assistance and resources to new arrivals.
That support is vital, and local residents are providing it, organizers said.
“There are many people of goodwill who are embracing, who are welcoming, refugees,” said Dr. Tsehaye Teferra, longtime president of the Arlington-based organization. “It’s an opportunity to come together and celebrate.”
Music, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, and a feast of Thanksgiving food brought in by volunteers and donated by local restaurants was all part of the four-hour celebration.
“This event is especially important,” said ECDC’s Emily Bayens. “It introduces our clients to the quintessential spirit of community. We can all share food, music and culture.”
New for 2019 was the inaugural writing competition, in which participants were asked to put their thoughts about the hardships faced by many across the globe to paper. The winner was Selamawit Woldemichael for her poem “Beyond the Horizon.”
When the buffet line opened, crowds lined up to sample foods both familiar and unusual. (Volunteer servers encouraged those in the line to try a little of everything. Some of the youngsters in the audience took the night to heart; their plates may have weighed as much as they did, as they didn’t say “no” to any server.)
The Voice of America sent a crew to record the event, and Arlington Independent Media used it to seek volunteers for its upcoming “Immigrant Voices Project,” which will document oral histories from new arrivals.
