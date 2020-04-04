The Kiwanis Club of Tysons has achieved “Silver Level” status for its work with local youth as part of the Safe Sitter initiative, which trains babysitters.
Club members held eight training classes containing more than 100 local youth.
“We so appreciate your dedication to teaching and giving students the best possible classroom experience, said Whitney Lewis of Safe Sitter. “You have made a difference in the lives of countless families in your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.