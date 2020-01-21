RSVP-Northern Virginia will host a seminar – “The Art of Volunteering in Retirement” – for local seniors on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Arleigh Burke Pavilion, located at the Vinson Hall retirement community, 1739 Kirby Road.
Several of the organization’s local partners will be on hand to discuss opportunities.
To register for the event or for additional information, call (703) 403-5360 or e-mail Shannon White at swhite@volunteerfairfax.org.
