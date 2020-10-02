The local celebration of Urban Agriculture Month will focus on “Resiliency Rooted in Innovation” throughout October.
Conducted mostly in a “virtual” format this year, events will include panel discussions on how local businesses and urban gardens adapted to the pandemic; a town hall with local elected officials; and cooking and gardening workshops. In addition, there are in-person garden tours and recorded classes by Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
The month-long event showcases urban agriculture in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. Sponsoring organizations include Virginia Cooperative Extension, Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture, Fairfax Food Council, Fairfax Master Gardeners, Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, Falls Church Garden Club and Master Food Volunteers of Northern Virginia.
“In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, our groups have been working to support and expand efforts to grow fresh produce for our neighbors in need,” said Robin Broder, president of Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture. “This global crisis will have long-lasting health and economic impacts for our local community, and has shown that we need a resilient local and regional food system that is not fragile in the face of crises.”
“Individuals, churches, schools and other groups have stepped up to grow fresh, nutritious produce for our community, but they can’t go it alone,” said Stacey Evers, co-chair of the Fairfax Food Council’s urban-agriculture working group. “We need policies and incentives that will support the many exciting local urban-ag initiatives that can boost everyone’s access to healthy local food.”
“Our communities experienced a dramatic and rapid increase in demand for supplemental food programs, and our local governments, nonprofit organizations, schools, PTAs and businesses came together to find ways to meet that demand,” said Aisha Salazar, Family & Consumer Sciences Agent for Virginia Cooperative Extension Arlington & Alexandria. “Now the question is, how do we meet the ongoing food needs of our communities who will continue to suffer from food and economic insecurity?”
Full information can be found at https://arlington.ext.vt.edu/programs/urbanag.html.
