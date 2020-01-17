The League of Women Voters of Arlington will be among the organizations participating in a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Delta Marriott in Richmond.
The theme of the luncheon will be the “Yesterdays and Tomorrows of the League of Women Voters.” The keynote speaker will be award-winning journalist and author A’Lelia Bundles, great-great-granddaughter of Madame C.J. Walker, whose parents and older siblings were slaves but who died the first female self-made millionaire.
The celebration will continue Feb. 13 with a tour of the home of Maggie L. Walker, who was the first African-American woman to charter a bank and serve as its president in the U.S. This will be followed by lunch and a presentation on the life of Civil War women at Historic Tredegar Civil War Museum.
For information and tickets, see the Website at https://lwv-va.org/.
