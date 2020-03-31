Local members of the General Assembly this year continued a long tradition of submitting resolutions lauding accomplishments of noteworthy area residents and organizations.
State Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington) sponsored resolutions to honor:
• The League of Women Voters on its centennial. Founded on Feb. 14, 1920, by leaders of a group seeking women’s right to vote in the United States. The group’s Virginia chapter was founded in November of that year.
• Reston-based non-profit Cornerstones Inc. for 50 years of advocating for, and promoting self-sufficiency among, people in need of food, shelter and human services.
• Oakton High School student Kayleigh Kim, 15, for having been among 44 selected to compete in the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists, to be held this year in Richmond. A student in Julliard School’s in the Pre-College Division, Kim has played at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Merkin Concert Hall, and Strathmore Hall.
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax-Vienna) sponsored resolutions honoring:
• Matteo Lambert, a student at Louise Archer Elementary School in Vienna, who ran 100 miles last year in support of children battling cancer. Lambert ran in 32 5-kilometer races and raised almost $20,000 for Hopecam, a group that helps children being treated for cancer overcome social isolation.
• The James Madison High School Marching Band, for having won the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative state championship at Liberty University last November and finishing second later that month at the 2019 Bands of America Grand National Competition in Indianapolis.
• The fifth anniversary in 2019 of George Mason University Korea (GMUK). Part of the Incheon Global Campus in Songdo, South Korea, the university offers degrees certified by the home institution in Fairfax, including ones in economics and conflict analysis and resolution.
Del. Mark Keam (D-35th) introduced resolutions to honor:
• Clarene Helen Vickery, who founded Parkwood School in Vienna in 1956 and served for 45 years on the executive board of the Virginia Association for the Education of Young Children. Vickery, who had been president and an honorary lifetime member of the Ayr Hill Garden Club, died June 26, 2019.
• Oakton-based non-profit PRS, which for 50 years has provided mental-health, crisis-intervention and suicide-prevention services to Washington-area residents.
• The 25th anniversary last year of Falls Church-area non-profit Devotion to Children, which provides quality, affordable child-care to families in need.
• Sunny Sung-In Kim, a Korean military veteran and businessman who had been a leader of the Korean American communities in New England and Virginia, died on June 9, 2019.
• Rev. David Stewart Jordan-Haas, an associate pastor at Vienna Presbyterian Church, who died July 18, 2019. Jordan-Haas was “engaged with the community and responsive to the needs of his congregation, touching countless lives through his kindness and wisdom,” the resolution read.
• Former Vienna Town Council member Maud Ferris Robinson, who died March 11, 2019, at age 96. Robinson served on the town’s Board of Architectural Review and Town/Business Liaison Committee before being appointed to the Council in 2000 and serving through 2009.
• Judith Peters Beattie, owner and operator of Hunter Mill Country Day School since 1978, who died Oct. 11, 2019. Beattie “created a safe, nurturing environment in which students could learn and grow,” the resolution read.
• Katharine Logan Tugendhat, a distinguished educator in the U.S. and Venezuela who lived in Vienna during her later years. She died June 29, 2019.
• Jean Tsukimi Mitori Reavey, a longtime Vienna community who volunteered with the Shepherd’s Center of Oakton-Vienna, Vienna Community Center and Fairfax County Community Emergency Response Team. She died June 7, 2019.
• Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco, who will step down June 30 this year. DiRocco joined the Vienna Town Council in 2009 and was elected mayor in 2014, after first having been appointed to the post following the death of Mayor M. Jane Seeman.
• Rev. Dr. Peter James, who joined Vienna Presbyterian Church in 1979 as an associate pastor and has served is its senior pastor since 1986. James will retire this year.
• The Vienna Inn, purveyor of tasty chili dogs and affordable beer, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year. Established in 1960 by Mike and Mollie Abraham, the homey establishment now is owned by Marty Volk.
• The Korean American Education Foundation and its United Korean School of Greater Washington program, which will celebrate 50 years of helping Korean-Americans and others learn about the Korean language and culture.
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean-Great Falls) introduced resolutions honoring:
• Lori Carbonneau, executive director of the McLean Project for the Arts, who received the 2019 Non-Profit Executive of the Year Award from the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce.
• McLean resident Carole Herrick, for helping preserve the community’s history and heritage through her work as an author, historical re-enactor and civic leader.
• W. Glenn Yarborough, a military veteran and business executive, for his work with American Legion McLean Post 270, the McLean Rotary Club and other local groups.
• Dr. Marilyn Jerome of McLean, for helping thousands of people affected by HIV in Kenya through her leadership of nonprofit Nyumbani USA.
• American Legion McLean Post 270 of McLean, for its support of local military veterans and contributions to the Fairfax County community via fund-raisers, outreach and other civic engagements.
Among the resolutions put forward by Del. Rip Sullivan (D-Fairfax-Arlington) was one honoring:
• Homestretch, which for 30 years has empowered homeless families in Northern Virginia to find permanent housing and to attain knowledge, skills and hope needed to achieve lasting economic self-sufficiency.
